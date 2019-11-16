Paradise Dam Debacle: MP airs flooding concerns

BUNDABERG MP David Batt is concerned lowering the spillway at Paradise Dam will not appreciably alter the downstream impacts in the event of a flood.

In October in parliament, Mr Batt asked Minister for Natural Resources Dr Anth­ony Lynham if any additional flood modelling had been completed “to confirm that the five metre reduction in the spillway of Paradise Dam will not have a more severe impact on Bundaberg homes, businesses and local infrastructure in a future flood event”.

Dr Lynham said SunWater had undertaken flood modelling to simulate downstream effects in the event of a flood.

“The analyses suggest that lowering the spillway by five metres will not appreciably change downstream flooding during rare weather events,” he said.

“This is due to the flood volumes generated by the large catchment area being many times greater than the dam’s storage volume.”

Mr Batt had an issue with Dr Lynham’s response.

“In his response, Minister Lynham indicates that flood modelling undertaken by SunWater suggests that lowering the spillway by five metres will ‘not appreciably’ change downstream flooding during rare weather events,” Mr Batt said.

“This indicates that it will change. What will this change mean for the Bundaberg community?

“How will the change impact our business and residents if Bundaberg experiences another flood event similar to 2013?

“The community needs to know and the State Government needs to release SunWater’s flood modelling immediately.”

Dr Lynham provided a response to Mr Batt’s release late yesterday afternoon.

“The Palaszczuk Government will always put community safety first,” he said.

“Paradise Dam is safe today and tomorrow, but SunWater’s advice is that action needed to be taken immediately to ensure community safety.

“As the Premier said last week while in the Wide Bay, the highly technical reports on Paradise Dam will be released to the public when they are completed.

“This will give the people of Bundaberg and wider Burnett community full information, first hand. I expect this will be before the end of the year.

“As for the Member for Bundaberg’s shameful scaremongering attempts, I suggest that he reads the full answer given to his question.

“Paradise Dam is not a flood mitigation dam. The flood volumes generated by the Burnett River are many times greater than the dam’s storage.

“The Member for Bundaberg’s claims are simply fabrications.

“The truth is that the ­Palaszczuk Government is acting on SunWater’s advice in the interests of community safety.”