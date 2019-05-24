Pantry shock: Homeowner finds killer snake in cupboard

SNAKES OUT: Kyle Hancock of Kavs Wildlife Services said it's not unusual to see snakes out and about getting closer to winter.

SNAKES OUT: Kyle Hancock of Kavs Wildlife Services said it's not unusual to see snakes out and about getting closer to winter. Contributed

BUNDABERG snake catcher Kyle Hancock has warned although winter is coming, it doesn't mean snakes have gone away.

The message comes after he relocated a red-bellied black snake from a pantry at a Moore Park Beach home.

"In Bundy we still get beautiful warm weather so the snakes don't get into hibernation, they go into brumation,” he said.

"It's very similar, instead of going into a deep long sleep they can come out and enjoy the sunlight and have a drink and a feed.

"They will slow down a bit, but being in Bundy you can come across a snake at any time of year.”

He said coming into his second season, the red-bellied black snake was one of a few species he commonly sees in the Bundaberg area.

"The most common ones I see in this area are carpet pythons, tree snakes, king browns and the red bellies,” he said.

"Taipans seem to be a mythical creature, I haven't caught one of them yet.”

Mr Hancock said if people come across a snake at home, they should stay a safe distance away and keep an eye on where it is until a licenced snake catcher has arrived to relocate it.

If you need a snake to be removed you can call Kyle at Kavs Wildlife Services on 0459 039 695.