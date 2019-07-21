Panthers stun Roos to stay in the hunt

RUGBY LEAGUE: Do not count out Western Suburbs just yet in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade finals race.

The side stayed alive for the fifth and final spot on the ladder after beating the Maryborough Wallaroos 36-32 in the latest round on Saturday at Salter Oval.

A double to Jensen Deamer and tries to six other players gave the side its fourth win of the season.

But it could have been bigger if Wests converted more than two of the eight tries the side scored.

The score for Wests was the second largest this season with the win coming at an important time for the club.

A loss could have almost ended it finals chances after Hervey Bay defeated The Waves on Saturday as well (below).

The defeat by Wests would have put them three points behind the Seagulls for the fifth and final spot on the ladder with three rounds to go.

Now it is one but the Panthers do have some work to do to get the last spot off the Seagulls.

Wests only have two games left this season with a match against The Waves this week before the bye in round 15 and a match against the Seagulls in round 16.

The Seagulls have three matches against Past Brothers, the Wallaroos and Wests with wins in each contest giving them enough points to make the finals, regardless of results for the Panthers.

The Panthers need to win their last two games, at least, and hope the Seagulls don't win two of their last three matches.

If the Seagulls do then the Panthers miss the finals.

The side will play The Waves next Saturday at 6pm.