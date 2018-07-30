Panthers qualify for finals as Tigers win

IN ACTION: Wests' Daula Ellison in Hervey Bay Seagulls v Wests Panthers at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay.

IN ACTION: Wests' Daula Ellison in Hervey Bay Seagulls v Wests Panthers at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay. Matthew McInerney

LEAGUE: Western Suburbs escaped with more than a win against Hervey Bay at Stafford Park on Saturday.

Westsqualified for the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade finals with a 34-26 win. But for 70 minutes the Panthers looked likely to be fighting with Past Brothers and Easts for a finals spot this weekend (right).

Wests started well in the first 20 minutes, leading 12-4 early with tries to Hayden Priestley and Daula Ellison.

Bottom placed Hervey Bay then found their spark, controlling the game to lead at half time and extend the margin to 10 during the second half.

The Seagulls then tried to hold on but Wests scored two late tries in the final 10 minutes to steal the win.

The side now faces Isis this week and could claim third on the ladder and a vital double chance.

A loss would put them against either Past Brothers or Easts in a minor semi-final.

In the other game, The Waves bounced back with a big win at the expense of Maryborough Brothers.

The Tigers sealed second spot on the ladder with a 92-0 win, led by six tries to Billy James-Stefaniuk.

Former NRL player Antonio Kaufusi also scored his first try for the club as the side ran in 16 tries.

Tigers play Wallaroos this week at Salter Oval.