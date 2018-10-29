Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ivan Cleary will return to the Panthers in 2019.
Ivan Cleary will return to the Panthers in 2019.
Rugby League

OFFICIAL: Cleary returns to Panthers on mega deal

29th Oct 2018 3:08 PM

PENRITH have officially announced the return of Ivan Cleary to the club.

Cleary was released from the final two years of his contract with the Wests Tigers on Sunday and has signed a lengthy five-year contract with the Panthers.

"I am very fond of Wests Tigers and all its people," Cleary said.

"I enjoyed my time there and it is a club heading in the right direction.

"I would like to thank Justin Pascoe and Marina Go for their professionalism throughout.

"I am honoured to be back as head coach of Panthers and very much look forward to being part of the future journey.

"Personally I had a feeling of unfinished business with a club and a community that my family and I enjoy a strong connection with, from grassroots through to NRL players, staff and management.

"We have raised our family in the community for a number of years and are proud to call it home."

MORE TO COME

Related Items

Show More
ivan cleary nrl nrl2019 penrith panthers wests tigers

Top Stories

    Supercell warning: Bundy could be hit by severe storms

    Supercell warning: Bundy could be hit by severe storms

    Weather POSSIBLE severe thunderstorms have been forecast for a large area of Queensland, including the Bundaberg region, this afternoon.

    Bundy cabbie fears town not big enough for Uber and taxis

    premium_icon Bundy cabbie fears town not big enough for Uber and taxis

    News The huge company will bring job opportunities to the region

    • 29th Oct 2018 4:15 PM
    Barnes bringing weekly meetings back to Bargara

    premium_icon Barnes bringing weekly meetings back to Bargara

    News Councillor available to public from this weekend

    Council calls for witnesses after poisoning of beloved trees

    premium_icon Council calls for witnesses after poisoning of beloved trees

    Council News Council to remove 11 trees killed on coast

    Local Partners