Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Panic buying has now begun for Pauls Iced Coffee after the company announced a temporary shortage of its liquid gold.
Panic buying has now begun for Pauls Iced Coffee after the company announced a temporary shortage of its liquid gold.
Offbeat

PANIC BUY: Paul's Iced Coffee 600ml range in short supply

by Raphaella Saroukos
29th Jan 2021 1:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MOVE over loo paper, panic buying has now begun for Pauls Iced Coffee after the company announced a temporary shortage of its liquid gold.

On Facebook the company said due to technical difficulties, Pauls' 600ml range would be in short supply temporarily.

"One of our machines in Darwin decided to knock off early on Friday which means our Pauls Iced Coffee 600mL range might be a little hard to find for a short period of time," it read.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience - this is not how we like to roll at all.

Ken Dickman baths in the nectar of the gods, Pauls Ice Coffee.
Ken Dickman baths in the nectar of the gods, Pauls Ice Coffee.

"To speed things up, our SA mates from Pauls have jumped on the tools and are helping us to get products back on shelves ASAP until we can return to full production at our Darwin factory next week.

"Thanks for your support!"

The post was flooded with comments from Territorians lamenting the temporary loss of their beloved brew.

"Now this is worth the panic buy its an emergency," said Sam Wilksch.

"A great tragedy is unfolding!" wrote Daniel McGregor.

"I miss you," wrote Anneke Cripps, to which Pauls responded: "Miss you too. We'll be back soon!"

raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au

 

Originally published as PANIC BUY: Pauls Iced Coffee 600ml range in short supply

milk pauls iced coffee shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROAD CLOSURE: Queensland Rail starts work on Bundy line

        Premium Content ROAD CLOSURE: Queensland Rail starts work on Bundy line

        News The $650,000 project will be completed by more than 40 staff including local labourers and plant and machinery operators

        Three transported to hospital following two-truck crash

        Premium Content Three transported to hospital following two-truck crash

        Breaking Three patients have been transported to hospital following a two-truck crash at...

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

        TESTING PARADISE: Anchor trials at dam explained

        Premium Content TESTING PARADISE: Anchor trials at dam explained

        News While testing is underway at Paradise Dam, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey met with...