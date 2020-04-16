Pandemic ‘stirs up paranormal activity’ in homes

Get out your sage sticks because the global pandemic is stirring up the paranormal in homes across Brisbane, says psychic medium Kellie Wright.

The Camira-based, eighth generation medium has been working in the paranormal industry for over 20 years and she said the stress and isolation resulting from the pandemic was responsible for awakening more "energy" in homes.

"There's so much (paranormal) activity going on at the moment it's crazy," said Ms Wright, who performs readings for clients across Australia, New Zealand, America and Hong Kong.

"A lot of people are contacting me at the moment saying they are having vivid and weird dreams and that can be visitation from the spirit world.

"A lot of people are saying their children don't want to be in their rooms at the moment because they are seeing someone in the corner. Children are generally very psychic up until the age of seven."

Kellie Wright is an eighth generation medium who see dead people. Picture:AAP/Sarah Marshall

Ms Wright put the spooky activity down to an atmosphere of heightened sensitivity and emotion as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That, and more people are at home," she said.

"Everybody has energy and the more energy you have in the home the more (paranormal) energy you create. People getting stressed out can increase paranormal activity as well."

Kellie said there was a difference between spirits and ghosts, and determining which was in your home would help clear and cleanse the energy.

"Spirits communicate whereas ghosts are residual to the land, house or the objects within the home," she said.

"I was talking to a lady the other day and she had bought an old oval mirror and it had fallen off the wall and rolled down the hallway and stood upright. When she looked up there was a fire starting in the ceiling through a down light. Whoever had a connection to that mirror was warning her about the fire. Those sort of things are quite common.

"Ghosts also go about activities as though they are living. So if you are hearing footsteps down the hall, doors opening and closing or lights going on by themselves that's usually a ghost.

Ms Wright says the stress and isolation caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic was creating increased paranormal activity. Picture: AAP/Sarah Marshall

Spirits, Ms Wright said, were passed family and communicated through familiar smells, music and by moving sentimental objects around the home.

"If you hear your name being called, that's often the spirit world trying to communicate with you," Ms Wright said.

"Sometimes you'll feel a cobweb feeling or someone softly sitting on your bed. That's usually a female spirit.

"Sensing or seeing someone standing at the end of your bed or at a door is usually a male spirit. Generally it's a passed dad or grandad."

For anyone experiencing paranormal activity in their home, Ms Wright warns: "You can't get rid of energy. You can calm it down, but you can't get rid of it. "

"During the pandemic, people need to be cleansing the energy in their home at least every six weeks to keep energy flowing," she recommended.

"Open all the curtains and windows and let in as much light as you can. Burning sage is good for clearing energy, but if you can burn frankincense or myrrh that will help you take charge of your space and let the energy know it's your space not there's. Then they tend to back off a little bit.

"If you're getting visitations from spirits, talk to them. Ask them what they want and why they're here. If you have antiques, cleanse those too."

KELLIE WRIGHT'S TOP 3 SIGNS OF SPIRIT ACTIVITY

■ Being woken between 2am and 3am consistently - Ms Wright says this is known as "the witching hour"

■ Hearing/seeing doors opening and closing when there is no wind or person pushing them

■ Children telling you there is "something" in the house and talking about "special friends"