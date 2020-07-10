Pandemic delivers extra blow

More than half of Australians say they’ve been paying significantly more for food and utilities since the coronavirus outbreak began.

More than half of Australians say they’ve been paying significantly more for food and utilities since the coronavirus outbreak began.

As if the economic and health burdens of the coronavirus pandemic weren't enough, the cost of food and utilities has skyrocketed for the majority of Australian families.

A new study by market research company Ipsos MORI found 52 per cent of Australians had been paying more for food and other goods and services since the pandemic began. Forty per cent said it has stayed the same, while 8 per cent believe they're paying less.

Spending on food or groceries, household supplies and utilities were flagged as the biggest cost increases.

For instance, 56 per cent of those surveyed said they were paying more for those items, while 37 per cent said they had incurred new or additional costs such as larger utility bills due to spending more time at home or working from home.

Social media producer Ruth Barber, who has been working from her Melbourne home, told NCA NewsWire her utility bills had skyrocketed during the last few months.

"The electricity is up because we've been heating the house all day given there's two of us working from home," she said.

"We've also been buying Uber Eats twice a week to support local businesses rather than cooking."

Half of Australians attributed a growth in spending to store closures and supply shortages, meaning they've had to spend more on delivery charges and expensive items.

Ms Barber said she and her partner had started ordering meal kit deliveries to avoid supermarkets "and ensure we have food now panic buying is back".

Sydneysider Amy Clark agreed she was forking out more on utilities, stating her latest gas and electricity bill was "the highest it's ever been".

But it's not all doom and gloom. There are some areas where people have been saved big bucks since the virus took hold.

Some 84 per cent said rent and mortgage payments had stayed the same, while another 80 per cent said they hadn't spent more on education and childcare, insurance or healthcare.

Since we've been adhering to strict stay-at-home orders, Australians are also spending significantly less on public transport and fuel costs with 39 per cent agreeing they've saved in this area.

Melbourne resident Erin Bennett said she'd saved up to $60 a fortnight on fuel costs and another $90 on a fitness membership due to studio closures.

"Spending less on fuel and the studio pass has helped me pay off my credit card while in isolation," she told NCA NewsWire.

"I also have what I call 'splurge money' that I budget for socialising. During isolation I haven't been able to socialise so this has also helped me pay it off."

One Melbourne resident is spending more on having meal kits delivered since panic buying has returned. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

Ms Barber agreed she was also spending less on things like entertainment and had saved more money than usual.

"And of course spending on travel, holidays and fun is down," she said.

Globally, 63 per cent of people surveyed said the cost of food, groceries and household supplies had increased since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Utility bills, including water, electricity, heating and air-conditioning, and phone, television or internet services were the second biggest cost people said had increased, at an average of 39 per cent.

Salonee Gadgil, who lives in London, said she was spending more money on things such as having recycled toilet paper delivered to her door, but her utility bills have remained unchanged despite spending more time at home.

"Even though I spend the whole day at home I'm using just one laptop which I suppose doesn't consume much electricity," she said.

"I cooked a lot anyway, so gas seems unchanged. If anything, I'm doing laundry less because I have fewer clothes in rotation."

With nowhere to go, 22 per cent of Australians have saved by not purchasing new clothing.

And more than a quarter (28 per cent) said they had purchased new, more or better goods and services to deal with the effects of isolation.

Originally published as Pandemic delivers extra blow