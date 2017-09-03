Panadol doesn't cut it, Bundy drug driver tells magistrate

MIGRAINE PAIN: Barry Limbert told Bundaberg Magistrates Court "if I have a cone every now and then I helps me”.

BUSTED drug driving with marijuana in his system, Barry Limbert told Bundaberg magistrate Belinda Merrin he used the drug to help with his migraines.

Limbert, 46, pleaded guilty to driving while having a relevant drug present at 4pm on June 22.

He said the only reason he had it was that he'd taken Panadol and "they don't seem to work when I get my migraines, and I'm stuck in a black room”.

"So if I have a cone every now and then I helps me,” he said.

Ms Merrin said he had committed the same offence two years ago.

Limbert, who wore his sunglasses inside the court because of an apparent medical condition, was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $500.