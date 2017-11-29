Menu
P&O's first of three cruise ship visits to Fraser Island

Harvey the Whale greets passengers from P&O's Pacific Eden during their stopover on Fraser Island on Wednesday.
PASSENGERS aboard P&O's Pacific Eden cruised to Fraser Island today in what will be the first of three visits in a month.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi said the Pacific Eden had cruised up the coast from Sydney carrying predominantly domestic holiday-makers and would return on December 13.

Mr Nardi said just before Christmas, on December 23, Oceania Cruises' MS Regatta would call in to Fraser Island with up to 800 mainly international passengers from North America.　

"Harvey the Whale was there to greet Wednesday's cruise ship passengers and, as always, a pop-up Visitor Information Centre was set up on the island to encourage the tourists to return and explore the entire Fraser Coast region," he said.

Visitors collected information about the Fraser Coast during their visit.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
