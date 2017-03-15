Pampering session: do it for yourself (and others)

PAMPER DAY: On March 25 there will be a pamper day as Geoff and Aunty Jane Smith try to raise money for people in Vanuatu.

DO YOU feel stressed, worn out and need to escape?

If you answer yes to any of these go along to the Pamper Paradise Vanuatu community event and indulge yourself while helping others.

The aim is to pamper and browse a number of stalls in a relaxing environment at City Coast Church.

There will be about 20 stalls with everything from jewellery, Tupperware, Jamberry, to clothing and Nutrimetics.

One of the organisers Aunty Jane Smith said everyone was welcome and the first 100 through the doors would be given a luckydoor prize.

"It'll be a pamper and market day to help raise money for Global Care Vanuatu,” she said.

"We've set it all up with about 10 volunteers and I'm so thankful for everyone's help.”

Angela Cadeddu helped rally some of the stalls and said it would be a great outing for the whole family while helping a good cause.

Aunty Jane said it would be an opportunity to gather a group of friends and go along and you never know what you may find.

"There will be massages, leather shoes and a fashion parade,” Aunty Jane said.

For more than 10 years Aunty Jane and her husband Geoff Smith have raised money for the villages of Vanuatu as part of the Global Care Vanuatu team.

Mr Smith told the NewsMail the people in Vanuatu were always grateful for the donations and were learning how to better their lives.

Pamper Paradise Vanuatu will be an afternoon of relaxation while raising money for a good cause.

It will be held 1pm on March 25 at the City Coast Church on Elliott Heads Rd.