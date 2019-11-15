Pamper your pooch at a new salon

MORE dogs are going to be walking around town all preen and clean as a pet grooming salon has expanded from a home salon to a store right in Bundaberg’s centre.

Elle Stehbens said she started Canine Creations by Elle three years ago working from home in Burnett Heads but couldn’t take any more clients on where she was.

“I had reached a point where I couldn’t do any more from home,” she said.

“I had to move into a salon if I wanted to expand at all.

“But bringing it into the city is more convenient for people as well.”

Ms Stehbens said you could see in her work she loved her job.

“I love to do it, since I started six years ago I always knew it was what I wanted to do,” she said.

“I pride myself in my quality of work and I also put bows in their hair when they are finished too.”

Ms Stehbens said not only did grooming make pets look fresh and clean but it was also incredibly important for their health.

“Grooming is so important all-year round,” she said.

“Regular grooming prevents matting, prevents skin conditions, stops them getting too hot in the summer and is just so important.

“It is something that you should really leave to the professionals, it is not as easy as just washing and clipping your pet.”

Ms Stehbens said the new salon was an incredible opportunity.

“It has always been a dream of mine to open my own salon,” she said. “It is surreal now that it is here.”

Canine Creations by Elle’s new salon on Walker Street will be holding a grand opening this Saturday.

Attendees can have a free sausage sizzle while furbabies have a free nail trim.

Contact Elle or RSVP at https://bit.ly/3564V8J