Pamela’s ‘romantic struggle’ with Assange

Pamela Anderson opens up on her relationship with Julian Assange.

PAMELA Anderson has opened up about her relationship with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

The Baywatch bombshell - who has been campaigning to free the Australian activist - described her situation with Assange as a "romantic struggle".

The star is regularly photographed entering and leaving the Ecuadorean Embassy in London's Kensington, where Assange is holed up.

A computer hacker & a former sex bomb seems like an unlikely alliance. But Julian Assange & @PamFoundation share a special bond, one she says is a “romantic struggle”. She’s been visiting him in the Ecuadorian embassy for the past two years, and photographed every time #60Mins pic.twitter.com/9p7m8yx2Wv — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) November 4, 2018

Anderson, a longtime animal rights activist, said she arranged a meeting with Assange just over two years ago.

"I wanted to meet him because I wanted to ask him how to be a more effective activist. Of course, I was fascinated with him," she said.

In an interview with 60 Minutes at her home in the south of France, Anderson said she was "valuable" to the Melbourne-born Assange "because I think people think he's a computer screen and I humanise him."

Pamela Anderson delivers lunch to Julian Assange. Picture: Getty

She said she visited Assange for "three to four hours at a time".

"I'm exhausted when I leave but I've got a stack of notes," she laughed.

When asked directly by reporter Liam Bartlett what sort of relationship she had with Assange, Anderson replied: "We like to call it a romantic struggle. It is to educate the world."

The enigmatic Anderson said the pair's relationship wasn't about "holding hands".

"We don't have a romantic relationship like that, but I feel very close to him. And I feel closer to him than a lot of people have and he trusts me."

Pamela Anderson is interviewed by Liam Bartlett at her new home in the south of France.

After initial confusion about the identity of Australia's Prime Minister, Anderson urged Scott Morrison to intervene in Assange's case.

Anderson addressed the PM: "Defend your friend, and get Julian his passport back, and take him back to Australia and be proud of him. And throw him a parade when he gets home."

The star outside the embassy during one of her frequent visits. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/AAP

Now living in Cassis in the south of France with her boyfriend, French World Cup soccer player Adil Rami, Anderson admits to having a famously chaotic romantic history, saying she seems "to pick the same kind of men".

She married rocker Tommy Lee - she famously wore a bikini to the ceremony - in 1995 before a nasty split in 1998. The couple had two sons together, Brandon and Dylan.

.@LiamBartlett9 joins Pamela at her home in the South of France to hear why she’s is so passionate about her latest campaign: saving Australian @Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. pic.twitter.com/5mk7FdpHWE — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) November 4, 2018

In 2006, Anderson married Kid Rock, but they couple split shortly after. The following year, Anderson married Rick Salomon but they called it quits months after. Six years later, Anderson and Salomon remarried in 2014 but divorced in 2015.

"I mean, I love to be married, Anderson told 60 Minutes. "The marriage part is difficult, but I love the weddings ... I think, yeah, maybe once should have been enough for me."

Pamela Anderson with 60 Minutes reporter Liam Bartlett.

The stunning star, who has graced the pages of Playboy numerous times, defended the controversial magazine as "empowering" but dismissed the Me Too movement.

"I'm a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore," she said.

"I think it paralyses men. I think that this Me Too movement is a bit too much for me. I'll probably get killed for saying that."

Referring to the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Anderson appeared to defend the disgraced mogul. She said mother had taught her "don't go to a hotel with a stranger".

"If someone answers a door in a bathrobe and it's supposed to be a business meeting, maybe I should go with somebody else," Anderson told 60 Minutes.

"I think that some things are just common sense. Or if you go in, get the job," she laughed. "I'm Canadian, I'm going to speak my mind, okay?"