Clive Palmer wanted the WA Government to pay him money, but that wasn’t the outcome he got.
Politics

Clive Palmer’s attack on WA backfires

by Shae McDonald
8th Sep 2020 4:23 PM

Clive Palmer's latest legal bid to drain money from the WA Government has spectacularly backfired.

The controversial mining magnate has been locked in an ongoing stoush with the state for months over its hard border closure.

A Federal Court judge in August backed WA Premier Mark McGowan's decision to close itself off to the rest of the country.

But the judge refused to agree to WA's request for a retrial, after the Federal Government sensationally withdrew its support from Mr Palmer's legal challenge to reopen the state.

Despite the Commonwealth being ordered to pay the politician and WA's costs, Mr Palmer then went after the state for additional money.

He asked the judge to pay he and his business Mineralogy's legal costs that were in addition to those covered by the federal government.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has been victorious in his latest legal stoush with Clive Palmer. Picture: Colin Murty/The Australian
But in handing down his judgment on Tuesday, Judge Darryl Rangiah dismissed Mr Palmer's application.

He then ordered the businessman pay WA's costs related to his latest legal bid.

"This is not an appropriate case for the making of an order for indemnity costs," he said in his judgment.

The matter will now continue in the High Court, after Judge Rangiah sent it back there following his ruling on WA's border closure.

Mr Palmer has been locked in an ongoing stoush with the state for the better part of a decade, over his stalled Balmoral South iron ore project.

It has escalated in recent months after Mr McGowan passed emergency legislation to block a damages claim from the businessman it claimed could total $30 billion.

 

Originally published as Palmer's attack on WA backfires

clive palmer law suit politics western australia

