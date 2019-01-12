Palmer texts to 'make North Qld great' upset Bundy locals

MAKE NTH QLD GREAT: One of the texts sent to thousands of Queensland residents overnight by Clive Palmer's United Australia Party.

MAKE NTH QLD GREAT: One of the texts sent to thousands of Queensland residents overnight by Clive Palmer's United Australia Party. Contributed

BUNDABERG people are among those that have been bombarded with unsolicited texts from political hopeful Clive Palmer, urging them to "make North Queensland great".

The move is the latest cash splash from the former politician as he attempts his comeback into federal politics under his re-branded United Australia Party.

In the texts, received by hundreds of residents of residents between Thursday and Friday, Mr Palmer promises voters will pay 20 per cent less tax under the party's zonal taxation policy and urges them to "Vote 1 United Australia Party".

Under the party's policy, tax breaks will be provided in disadvantaged areas, which Mr Palmer claims will stimulate population and economic growth.

Childers woman Diane Styles was among those who got a text.

"I just received a text message on my mobile from Clive UAP asking to vote 1. for a 20% less tax for North Qld," Ms Styles said.

"Vote for Clive Palmer? You have got to be joking.

"I did once because he had a truly honest person as a candidate. Never again.

"Pay the workers up north what you owe them and then you may have some credibility Mr Palmer."

She said she was angry because she was registered on the do not contact list for both mobile and home.

"This selling of your private information to companies and others has to stop," Ms Styles said.

A spokesman from the Australian Electoral Commission said the texts were authorised under the Electoral Act.

"The Australian Electoral Commission, which operates under Electoral Act, has no power to restrict the amount of electoral advertising that candidates and political parties may choose to communicate to electors, or the manner in which they communicate with electors," the spokesman said.

The spokesman also said the the SPAM Act and the Do Not Call Register Act do not apply to the conduct of a registered political party.

"Registered political parties are not subject to the requirements of the Privacy Act 1988," the spokesman said.

A UAP spokesman confirmed the texts were fully compliant under "legislation approved by the Liberal and Labor governments".

The texts come after billboards of Mr Palmer posing with party slogans like "Make Australia Great" emerged around the Bundaberg region last year.

As the billboards were erected before Mr Palmer announced his comback, many did not bear an endorsement.