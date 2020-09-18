Menu
A private company owned by Clive Palmer has made the single biggest donation recorded in Queensland election history to Clive Palmer's United Australia Party.
Palmer splashes out millions on political party

Ashley Pillhofer
18th Sep 2020 7:08 AM
A PRIVATE company owned by Clive Palmer has made the single biggest donation recorded by the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

The ECQ's public database shows Mr Palmer's Mineralogy Pty Ltd donated $2 million to Clive Palmer's United Australia Party on Wednesday.

On the public register the gift was described as a "Transfer of 2 Million to CPUAP Qld State Bank account".

The next-highest donation recorded on the public database is more than $1.7 million less than this donation: $259,249 from hospitality union United Voice to the Australian Labor Party last year.

Mr Palmer spent more than $50 million as part of a highly visible anti-Labor campaign in last year's federal election.

Despite the colossal spend, the UAP failed to win a seat.

It is not clear how the $2 million donation will be spent, as candidates endorsed by a registered political party can each spend up to $58,000 on their campaign.

