Palmer man considers political rematch

This is the original photo of Clive Palmer with Hinkler candidate Joseph Ellul in Bundaberg, which was cropped into a head-shot. Mike Knott BUN300419PAL7

THE disappointed United Australia Party candidate for Hinkler said he aims to run again after learning much from his first election campaign, including seeing "what photos are changed”.

Mr Ellul observed that in Friday's edition of the paper there was a profile and head-shot of each of the candidates, and while most of the candidates' photographs were smiling, his made him look angry.

The candidate was disappointed that all the people who he spoke to resenting the "status quo” of the two major parties was not reflected in the electoral poll.

"I am surprised there were not more people that didn't change their vote,” Mr Ellul said.

As of about 10.30am on Sunday Mr Ellul received the support of 4.4 per cent of Hinkler, which amounted to 3495 votes.

Meanwhile, One Nation had 14.9 per cent of Hinkler's votes but had a 4.23 per cent swing against it.

Mr Ellul said the next best outcome for him was having Keith Pitt maintain his position as the Federal MP for Hinkler.

"I like Keith Pitt, I think he's a good person,” Mr Ellul said.

"He sticks to his own promises.”

Mr Ellul did not consider the amount of advertising that UAP leader Clive Palmer spent on his national campaign, which is reported to be above $55 million, to be wasted.

"The guy is very smart, it's his own money...he can spend it how he wants,” Mr Ellul said.