Palmer announces policy to save Bundy people thousands

THE election game is heating up after United Australia Party leader Clive Palmer stopped in Bundaberg this morning on his election campaign.

Mr Palmer and his endorsed Hinkler candidate Joseph Ellul announced an exciting new policy that would benefit people in the Bundaberg region.

He said under the UAP's zonal taxation policy people living 200km outside of a capital city would receive a 20 per cent tax cut.

Mr Ellul said the cut would encourage more people to work in regional areas.

"We believe providing a 20 per cent tax discount to Australians living and working more than 200km from a state capital city will encourage more people to move out of our cities and settle in regional Australia,” he said.

The party leader said a deterioration in living standards had resulted in more people being forced to move to bigger capital cities looking for employment.

"Our zonal taxation policy will ensure our people stay here and in the regions,” he said.

"85 per cent of Australia's wealth is created outside our capital cities, so it makes perfect sense to invest in the fabric of our nation.”

More to come