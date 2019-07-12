Pallet exports to double at Bundy Port thanks to new deal

SMOOTH SAILING: The future is looking bright for Bundy's port, with acting CEO Craig Walker announcing the renewables export is set to double.

MORE jobs and economic growth are on the way for the Bundaberg region with a deal being finalised that will see more than double the renewable exports going through the Bundaberg Port.

At the moment 37,000 tonnes of wooden pellets are exported to Japan to be used for renewable energy.

But as of next year more than double that number will be exported through Bundaberg.

"Thanks to a partnership with Atlus Renewables, 100,000 metric tonne of wood pellets will be exported through the Port of Bundaberg, starting in the middle of next year,” Gladstone Ports Corporation acting CEO Craig Walker said.

"That is more than double the 37,000 tonnes we exported through Bundaberg last financial year.”

The announcement comes just days after end of financial year reports showed the ports of Bundaberg, Rockhampton and Gladstone had been channels for a record breaking amount of product.

The increase in export will mean the Tuan wood pellet production facility near Maryborough will need upgrading, creating more jobs.

"The agreement with Mitsui, coupled with the increased exports, enables Altus Renewables to upgrade its Tuan wood pellet production facility,” Mr Walker said.

"This will result in further upgrades to the company's storage and loading facilities at the Port of Bundaberg.”

Mr Walker said there were more positive signs for the port on the horizon, with ilmenite also set to be exported out of Bundaberg.

"The outlook for new export trade at the Port of Bundaberg is outstanding, with ilmenite exports planned to commence in 2020,” he said.

"This is good news for Queenslanders in terms of jobs, economic growth and international trade.”

The ilmenite export is expected to kick off mid-next year, with company High Titanium Resources Limited delivering the North Burnett mined mineral to Bundaberg to be shipped to its overseas customers.

The black mineral is an iron titanium oxide, which is the principal ore of titanium.