Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

The Palaszczuk Government has performed a stunning about-face and withdrawn controversial laws that would have jailed journalists reporting on corruption allegations.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath made the shock announcement Friday morning after an avalanche of criticism on Thursday.

"The government respects the recommendations of the CCC," she said in a statement.

"However, given the limited time for the parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee to consider the law changes the CCC seeks, the CCC Bill introduced yesterday in State Parliament is withdrawn."

Professor Peter Greste slammed the new laws as infringing on democracy.

It follows a barrage of criticism, including from journalism professor Peter Greste, that slammed the laws as infringing on democracy.

Under the now withdrawn proposal, the Government had wanted to make it illegal to publish corruption allegations levelled against candidates for state and local government elections.

The offence carried a $6672 fine or a six-month jail term.

Members of the public yesterday took aim at the proposal, claiming democracy was "dead" and slamming it as a "disgusting attack on the free press".

