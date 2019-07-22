Palace releases cute new photos of George

KENSINGTON Palace has released three personal new photos of Prince George taken by his mum in honour of his sixth birthday.

"These two photographs were taken recently in the gardens at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge," the post on the Kensington Royal page said.

"Thank you everyone for your lovely messages on Prince George's Birthday."

Ir's understood the third-in-line to the British throne is enjoying a low-key celebration in Mustique, where Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids are currently holidaying.

In the new photos, George is seen laughing and smiling up at his mother as she snaps away.

Two of the pictures show the prince in an England football shirt and were taken in the garden at Kensington Palace, while the third - taken just a few days ago in Mustique - shows him in a forest green polo shirt.

The happy young boy is also proudly showcasing a few missing baby teeth.

For George's fifth birthday last year, The Royal Mint in the UK cast a series of special coins to mark the occasion. The 750 limited-edition gold sovereigns, technically worth just £5 ($A9), were priced at £500 ($A900) each and sold out rapidly.

The special coin.

Meanwhile, according to The Sun, George is one of the Queen's favourite family members, and regularly spoils him with presents when he stays over at Buckingham Palace.

George famously came up with a new nickname for his great-grandmother, "Gan Gan", which helped cement her affection for him.

"The doting Queen takes time to select little presents that she leaves at the foot of George's bed every time he stays over," Fabulous magazine reports, adding that she "goes out of her way to spend time with him."