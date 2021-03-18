Palace fury at ‘shocking breach of trust’

Meghan and Harry have sparked Palace fury after details of private peace talks with Charles and William were leaked to a primetime US TV show.

Gayle King, CBS This Morning presenter and friend of the Duchess of Sussex, told millions of viewers she had spoken to the couple and that the conversations had been "unproductive".

Palace chiefs are believed to be outraged over the leak to the TV anchor, which has been branded "a shocking breach of trust" by a royal expert, The Sun reports.

The Queen vowed that an investigation into the couple's claims in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey would be "addressed by the family privately".

Insiders said it was a clear sign talks should remain entirely confidential.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: CBS

Buckingham Palace ordered a "three-line whip" banning aides from talking about the Oprah fallout and refused to confirm whether Princes Charles and William had spoken to Harry.

But Ms King, 66, declared that Prince Harry, 36, had spoken to his father and brother at the weekend.

She also said no one from the royal family has spoken to Meghan, 39, since the Oprah interview.

She spoke out after a reporter on CBS This Morning asked her about her weekend phone call with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Ms King told viewers: "Well, I'm not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they are feeling and it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too.

"The word I was given was, those conversations were not productive.

"But they are glad they at least started a conversation."

She also said there was "no word" on whether the Palace was investigating the claims made by pregnant mum-of-one Meghan in the Oprah chat.

Ms King went to Meghan's baby shower in New York and is a close friend of talk show queen Oprah, 67.

Critics yesterday branded the Sussexes hypocrites as they had previously accused Palace aides of leaking stories about them when they were working royals.

Royal biographer Penny Junor said: "It's a shocking breach of trust.

"The family will worry that anything they say to Harry will end up on American television."

Royal author Tom Quinn said Ms King's comments will have upset the Palace and the couple had "once again, shot themselves in the foot".

Meanwhile, a probe - being handled by an outside law firm - is looking into claims that Meghan bullied several members of her staff in the UK.

Buckingham Palace did not want to comment.

The article originally appeared on The Sun and is published here with permission.

Originally published as Palace fury at 'shocking breach of trust'