A new royal baby has arrived safely, with Princess Eugenie giving birth to a son at the same $35,000 a night hospital where Meghan had Archie.

The Queen's team at Buckingham Palace announced the happy news early on Wednesday morning Australian time.

The boy, who weighed 3.6kg, is the first child for Princess Eugenie, 30, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, 35.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present," a Buckingham Palace statement said.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news."

Princess Eugenie posted a picture of her and her husband's fingers holding onto the baby's tiny hand.

Princess Eugenie posted a photo of her and husband Jack Brooksbank holding their new baby's hand. Picture: Instagram

The baby was born at the Portland Hospital in London, where Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth in May 2019.

They have strong links to Meghan and Prince Harry, with the California based couple allowing them to use their former home Frogmore Cottage, in the grounds of Windsor Castle recently.

And they were also married in St George's Chapel, the same venue as Meghan and Prince Harry.

Buckingham Palace added: "This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Princess Eugenie, 30, was also born at the Portland Hospital.

The couple announced the pregnancy in September 2020, with Princess Eugenie saying "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021," in a post on Instagram.

The baby, whose name has not been made public, is 11th in line to the throne.

Originally published as Palace confirms arrival of new royal baby