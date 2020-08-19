Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of the crash.
The scene of the crash.
News

Pair who fled crash allegedly found with drugs in Bundy

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
19th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE search for two people who allegedly fled the scene of a crash at a bridge north of Gin Gin yesterday ended in a Bundaberg motel room where police also uncovered drugs.

The two-vehicle crash caused significant damage to the bridge and detours have been established while a structural engineer assesses its safety.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said two people who were in one of the vehicles involved in the crash fled the scene before police arrived.

"Police conducted extensive inquiries which resulted in locating the two persons staying a motel in Bundaberg," she said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

She said a search warranted was executed at a motel room and drugs were allegedly found.

"A 28-year-old male appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today charged with Unlawful Use of Motor Vehicle, Stealing, Possess drugs, Receiving tainted property, possess tainted property and possess utensil," Sen Const Duncan said.

"A 26-year-old female was issued a Notice to Appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court for Unlawful Use of Motor Vehicle, Stealing, Possess drugs, Receiving tainted property.

"Both persons are from Townsville."

Police claim the vehicle was stolen from the Gold Coast.

The NewsMail understands the man was remanded in custody and is scheduled for mention on August 28.

More Stories

bundaberg magistrates court bundaberg police crash drugs gin gin stealing
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family’s $120k mission to give Connor a normal life

        Family’s $120k mission to give Connor a normal life

        Community Connor Cockerton's family is desperately trying to raise $120,000 to help the former Childers boy in his time of need.

        Firefighters reveal findings of Federal fire investigation

        Premium Content Firefighters reveal findings of Federal fire investigation

        News Firefighters have revealed the cause of the terrible blaze

        THAT'S SWEET! Bundaberg icon reveals your new addiction

        Premium Content THAT'S SWEET! Bundaberg icon reveals your new addiction

        Food & Entertainment Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Whittaker’s create a yummy sensation

        Man punched radio, banged head in DV breach

        Premium Content Man punched radio, banged head in DV breach

        News “What you did, what you said and what you threatened, are pretty serious acts of...

        • 19th Aug 2020 1:30 PM