Pair who fled crash allegedly found with drugs in Bundy

The scene of the crash.

The scene of the crash.

THE search for two people who allegedly fled the scene of a crash at a bridge north of Gin Gin yesterday ended in a Bundaberg motel room where police also uncovered drugs.

The two-vehicle crash caused significant damage to the bridge and detours have been established while a structural engineer assesses its safety.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said two people who were in one of the vehicles involved in the crash fled the scene before police arrived.

"Police conducted extensive inquiries which resulted in locating the two persons staying a motel in Bundaberg," she said.

She said a search warranted was executed at a motel room and drugs were allegedly found.

"A 28-year-old male appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today charged with Unlawful Use of Motor Vehicle, Stealing, Possess drugs, Receiving tainted property, possess tainted property and possess utensil," Sen Const Duncan said.

"A 26-year-old female was issued a Notice to Appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court for Unlawful Use of Motor Vehicle, Stealing, Possess drugs, Receiving tainted property.

"Both persons are from Townsville."

Police claim the vehicle was stolen from the Gold Coast.

The NewsMail understands the man was remanded in custody and is scheduled for mention on August 28.