Pair face court after police find $17k in Bargara drug raid

Police found more than $17,000 at Burt and Mihailou’s Bargara home.

A man and woman who faced a district court earlier this month have had the remaining matters relating to the offence finalised in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Kelly Jon Burt and Dimitra Lee Mihailou faced court on Thursday.

Burt, who appeared by videolink from the Maryborough Correctional Centre, pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and another charge of possessing property suspected to be the proceeds of an offence under the drugs misuse act.

Mihailou also pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing property suspected of the proceeds of an offence under the drugs misuse act.

The court heard police searched Burt and Mihailou's Bargara home on November 29 in 2019 where they found a number of utensils including a bong, grinder and an electric compressor.

A total of $17,390 was also seized along with the drugs that were subject to the offences already dealt with.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Mihailou received an eight month jail term which was suspended for a duration of three years when sentenced in the district court.

Burt was jailed for 18 months and will be released on parole in May.

Both Sgt Klaassen and Burt and Mihailou's lawyer agreed that the pair would not have been punished anymore severely if the matters were dealt with at the same time as their previous ones.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney was of the view that if the matters were dealt with at the same time as the other offences, neither Burt nor Mihailou would have received any greater penalty.

Both Burt and Mihailou were both convicted and not further punished.

The money and utensils were forfeited.

