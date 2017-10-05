Pair defy Safe Night ban to take shortcut

Defence lawyer Nick Larter said, as a result of their intoxication, the pair was not fully cognisant that they couldn't walk through town.

TWO drunk lads whose bad behaviour in a hotel scored them a ban from the Bundaberg Safe Night precinct were busted soon after walking through the zone.

But a court heard the intention of the pair was to walk home by the shortest route.

Travis Marshall, 19, and Matthew Poulsen, 18, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to contravening a police banning notice at 2.30am on Saturday, September 9.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said at 2am police issued the men with a banning notice for 10 days after Central Hotel security removed them for being disorderly and smashing glasses.

Then at 2.30am police saw the two farm labourers walking along Bourbong St.

"It's several kilometres more to go the long, long way round.”

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said the pair had behaved disgracefully.

Ms Merrin said Marshall had been fined $650 in July for a public nuisance offence - and she thought that would have been a reminder to him to drink less when he went out.

Marshall was fined $400, and Poulsen was fined $350. Neither conviction was recorded.