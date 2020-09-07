Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Pair charged with murder after body found

by Chris Clarke
7th Sep 2020 7:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Two men have been charged with murder after a 48-year-old man was found dead in Brisbane's inner-west last week.

Police announced the charges late on Monday afternoon, with the two men in custody and expected to face court on Tuesday.

Police were initially called to a Waverley Rd address at Taringa about 3pm last Thursday, where the body of a man was found.

A crime scene was immediately established at the home, with Indooroopilly detectives assisted by the Homicide Investigation Unit.

Officers arrested two 33-year-old men on Monday in East Brisbane.

The pair have each been charged with one count of murder.

They were to be taken to the Brisbane watch house on Monday night and are due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates court Tuesday morning.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Pair charged with murder after body found

More Stories

Show More
charges court editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HORROR TALLY: 32 crashes in our region in just five weeks

        Premium Content HORROR TALLY: 32 crashes in our region in just five weeks

        News IT'S been a harrowing five weeks on the region's roads and properties, with deaths, critical injuries and hospitalisations becoming far too common.

        ‘Preferred’ new hospital site put under microscope

        Premium Content ‘Preferred’ new hospital site put under microscope

        News WBHHS board chair discusses ‘preferred’ hospital site, environmental reserve...

        BREAKING: Man dies after being pulled from the surf

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man dies after being pulled from the surf

        Breaking UPDATE: Emergency services were called earlier this afternoon.

        ‘Disturbing trend’ that you could help avoid

        Premium Content ‘Disturbing trend’ that you could help avoid

        News “Do you want to get a knock on the door from police to let you know a loved one has...