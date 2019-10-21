Pair charged on drug offences

A pair of Mount Gravatt men, 35 and 48, will face Bundaberg Magistrates Court next month after a vehicle they were driving was found to contain what is believed to be a number of drugs and drug-related items.

Bundaberg CIB pulled the vehicle over on Saturday on Stevenson St.

A subsequent search revealed an alleged 27.5g of cannabis, two loaded syringes, a clipseal bag containing a powder believed to be MDMA, two bags containing amphetamine, a set of scales and a glass pipe.