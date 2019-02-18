Pair arrested after high-speed chase 360km from Bundy

CAR CHASE: A man and woman have been arrested near Chinchilla after stealing a white Holden Commodore from Quay St, Bundaberg on Sunday night.

WHAT allegedly started as an armed robbery Bundaberg on Sunday night ended in a high-speed car chase and arrest of a man and woman almost 360km away.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said that at 3.40pm yesterday a male and female suspect were apprehended near Chinchilla after a wild police chase.

The spokeswoman said no charges had been laid, and the pair, both aged in their mid-20s, were caught by police between Chinchilla and Dalby.

Initially police said a man and woman were involved in a robbery on Quay St in Bundaberg about 9.15pm on Sunday, when the male offender pulled a "small knife” on a group of people including a 20-year-old man, the owner of a white Holden Commodore.

The man demanded the car owner hand over the keys, before the woman took the group's mobile phones.

The couple jumped in the car and raced off.

The white Holden Commodore was later caught in the middle of a high-speed attempted getaway across the Warrego Highway, and was believed to be speeding in and out of oncoming traffic.

The car allegedly reached speeds of 160km/h along the stretch of highway between Chinchilla and Dalby.

Due to the high speed, police were not pursuing the vehicle at that time but were using other methods in an attempt to apprehend the offenders.

The arrest comes after another armed robbery reported in Bundaberg overnight.

A police spokeswoman said a man entered the United Service Station on Boundary Rd at 3.15am before jumping on the counter, producing a "small knife” and demanding money from the attendant.

"A sum of money was handed over by the attendant and the male left the store,” the spokeswoman said.

The man was wearing long black pants and a blue jumper.

No one was injured during the servo robbery but the console operator was left shaken.

Speaking to the NewsMail, the console operator said the man had come up to the door of the servo and asked to be let in.

After he took off his cap, the attendant said he let the man inside, who immediately jumped up on the counter and demanded the cash in the till.

While it was his first time dealing with a robber, the man said his first instinct was to hand over the cash.