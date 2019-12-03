Painting the town red: The story of our poinciana trees

IT'S a long way from Madagascar to Bundaberg, but the geographical difference doesn't seem to bother the flamboyant poinciana tree much at all.

Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson shed some light on the history of the big red trees, tracing their origins right back to settlement.

"Poinciana trees come from Madagascar and this was a main port of call during the transport of people from England to Australia, which usually went via Fremantle in Western Australia, hence early travellers no doubt carried a few of the seeds with them into Australia as a memory of their voyage, well at least that's how I believe they started becoming major tree plantings in our big cities," he said.

Despite their far away origins, the trees actually carry out an important task similar to some native trees.

"Poinciana trees are really a giant legume, so they are natural nitrogen fixers in the soil and this helps them generally look fairly healthy most of the time, this is the same job that Australian wattle tree does for our impoverished soil," Mr Johnson said.

While there has been some popular opinion around town that the trees are flowering well this year due to the drought, Mr Johnson said the drought had had a negative impact on the plants and the stunning appearance of red blooms could be attributed to little more than their constrast with the dry conditions.

"Many trees at the moment, although putting on a short burst of colour, are not flowering for as long, and we are finding sometimes their seed is a lot smaller and sometimes non-existent inside the fruit," Mr Johnson said.

"This is all due to drought conditions and has a knock-on effect that many birds are starving due to a lack of food both nectar and fruit."

A leaf out of our history

IT'S quite possibly the most iconic tree in the whole region - the poinciana at the intersection of Targo and Watson Sts is dated at around 130 years of age.

In 2016, the NewsMail ran the story of residents Mario and Anna Maria D'Addario, who were desperate to see some form of protection in place for the historic tree so that it could continue to be enjoyed by future generations.

It's the same iconic tree that Helen Heathwood grew up with.

She recently shared photos of herself and family with the tree in previous decades.

It's not the only time, however, that poinciana trees have made the news in Bundaberg.

In 2012, the NewsMail reported sad news for those who loved the dual rows of trees that once called Barolin St home.

It was the year the previous council confirmed it would be removing the trees in order to create separate traffic lanes - a move that proved controversial for both traffic flow and local businesses who claimed the extra confusion on the road led to a lack of customers.

Whatever the future holds for the beautiful Targo St tree, one thing is for sure - plenty of memories are still being made around the gorgeous plant.

One local is rumoured to have spotted a recent marriage proposal under the tree, while many others have been taking photos among the stunning backdrop.

If you have a tree story, email editorial@news-mail.com.au.