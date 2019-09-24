Painkillers for foetuses: abortion bill amendments

NSW upper house members have put up new amendments to an abortion bill including one that would require painkillers to be administered to a foetus if a person is 20-weeks pregnant or more.

Mr Donnelly, who voted against the bill, failed to move a separate motion last week to require informed consent for terminations of foetuses with a suspected or confirmed disability.

Proposed laws to decriminalise abortion are back before the Legislative Council for a second week with MPs still to consider a slew of amendments that deal with the sale of foetal tissue, the collection of data and coercion.

Labor MLC Greg Donnelly will move an amendment requiring painkillers to be administered to foetuses during late-term abortions. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Liberal MLC Matthew Mason-Cox will also move a crucial amendment to restrict late-term abortions.

However, it's unlikely members will vote on this motion today with debate expected to carry over to Wednesday.

Late-term abortion is one of four key issues for Liberal MP Tanya Davies who has threatened to move to the crossbench if critical amendments are not passed.

Mr Mason Cox's amendment states a medical practitioner "must be satisfied there is a serious danger to the life, physical health or mental health of the woman" before proceeding to terminate beyond 22-weeks gestation.

Under the proposed laws, a person could get an abortion beyond 22 weeks providing two doctors agree that in all the circumstances the procedure should be performed.

Labor's Penny Sharpe, who helped draft the bill, previously said it "seeks to codify the common law arrangement with regards to women seeking pregnancy terminations in NSW".

Liberal MLC Matthew Mason-Cox will move a critical amendment on late-term abortions. Picture: Getty

But Mr Mason-Cox said this is a "big lie" because it would "allow abortion on-demand up to 22-weeks without restriction and beyond with the inclusion of a second specialist medical practitioner."

Ms Davies and her colleague Kevin Conolly, who has also indicated he could quit, have now won ground on three of four amendments needed to keep them in the party.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has a majority of two and would be plunged into minority government if both left.

Sydneysiders attend an early morning rally at Parliament House in support of decriminalising abortion. Picture: Getty

Finance Minister Damien Tudehope last week failed to move an amendment to ban sex-selection abortions before introducing a watered-down motion which was later backed by members.

The change stated that the NSW parliament opposes sex-selective abortions, and that a future parliamentary report on the issue is to include prevention recommendations.

Several other amendments have also passed, including one clarifying doctors must provide appropriate care to babies born alive after terminations.