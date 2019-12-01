Paine was wrong to deprive Warner of breaking a record

David Warner of Australia celebrates after reaching his triple century during day two of the second Test Match between Australia and Pakistan at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Saturday, November 30, 2019. (AAP Image/Scott Barbour) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP

OPINION: If there is one thing I love about sport most of all it is seeing records being broken by either individual feats or powerhouse teams.

Statistics in sport is something that fascinates me, you'll probably see it sometimes in most of my articles that I refer to certain streaks, certain scenarios and records.

I feel it is a way of getting a good gauge of what to expect in matches, but of course it isn't always the best form guide.

But I digress.

On Saturday, history was unfolding as David Warner became the first player to make 300 in a test match at the Adelaide Oval as he smashed Pakistan around the ground.

He was within striking distance of making the world record of 400 not out set by Brian Lara and was charging towards it when his inning ended on 335 by Australia declaring.

It deprived most fans, media and Warner himself of seeing something that may never happen again, someone getting close to achieving that record.

Australian captain Tim Paine has done wonderful feats since taking on the role in 2018.

He's led Australia to their first Ashes series win in England in almost two decades, steered the country without two of its best players for a year and won back respect from the cricking public in a tough environment.

But he made the wrong decision on Saturday.

The team mentality is important and having enough time to bowl Pakistan out is vital given the points on offer for the teams championship and the rain that was forecast for Adelaide.

But Australia could have had its cake and eaten it too.

Warner needed another 65 runs and the way he was going at it would have been done in no more than half a session.

Paine also could have given him a time frame to get it.

It would have still given Australia more than two days to bowl out Pakistan and the way the opposition has played it would have been more than enough time.

At time of print the game could actually be over.

Saturday was the chance for history to be made and it was destroyed because of rules that have been part and parcel of Australian cricket for years.

But sometimes rules need to be broken.

Test cricket could change in the next few years with one day less being proposed, making it even harder for players to make big scores in enough time.

I hope what happened on Saturday didn't deprive generations of one legitimate chance of creating something that could be talked about for the next 100 years.