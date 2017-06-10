Pain of leg injury worse than giving birth

RECOVERY: Lara Bray is back home after intensive knee surgery in Brisbane following an injury suffered for Past Brothers against Isis in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

LEAGUE: Imagine spending your 21st birthday in a hospital bed with the prospect of losing one of your legs forever.

For Past Brothers women's player Lara Bray that was the reality when she suffered a horrific leg injury on May 13 against Isis.

The 21-year-old, in a normal tackle, knew something was wrong straight away when contact was made in what was to be her final game of rugby league.

"My knee popped out at the back and I started screaming before I touched the ground,” she said.

"It was surreal pain, I've never felt anything like that before and I've given birth to a child.”

Suffering ligament and meniscus damage, Bray was taken to Bundaberg Hospital where immediate surgery had to be performed to save her leg before she was transported to Brisbane.

Bray's leg, through artery damage, had no pulse and was a couple of hours away from being amputated.

"It took three doctors to put it back in place in Bundaberg,” she said.

"The Bundy surgeon Skyped Brisbane and helped save my leg.”

Thankfully, Bray had a pulse when she got to Brisbane and the surgeons performed multiple surgeries to put the leg back in place.

"My surgeon in Brisbane said 'I have never, ever seen someone snap their ligament and their meniscus like that,'” she said.

"I snapped my ACL, my PCL, and my LCL, the only one that was intact was my MCL.”

Returning back to home yesterday, Bray is now dependent on her parents as she recovers.

She admits it has been tough to do the simple things in life.

"It's been rough because I can't do all my motherly duties with my son,” she said.

"But I've had great support from family, the club and everyone in general.

"I want to thank the Bundaberg base hospital for saving my leg and the Brisbane hospital, the whole team are absolute heroes.”

Bray is now on the road to recovery, but can't play any sport for the rest of her life.

"We're on our way, we'll pretty much do intense physio and rehab until I get better,” she said.

"They expect me to be able to walk properly again and go to the gym again.

"I can't wait to have my independence again.”

Past Brothers will be looking to run a GoFundMe page for Bray in the next few weeks to help with her financial costs and medical expenses with information to be released soon.