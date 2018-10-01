PAIN GETS GAIN: Ohl wins state title

MOTORSPORT: The pain in the end was worth it for Bundaberg's Wayne Ohl.

Ohl had a special day out yesterday at the Queensland Kart Championships, becoming the only driver from Bundy to claim a state title.

He won his first state title, claiming the KA3 senior medium title by two points over Robert Thorburn, with Bundy's Isaac Baldry third.

"I'm over cloud nine,” Ohl said.

"I've been brought up in a racing family, my father did speedway, winning many Queensland titles and Australian titles.

"To win a Queensland title, and follow in his footsteps with karting, it's massive.

"It's money well spent to get that blue plate and number one.”

But Ohl had to do it the hard way.

The karter raced the whole weekend with cracked ribs and a kart that struggled to set up properly on the tight circuit.

At times the pain was almost too much.

"After each race they (the ribs) were tender, after today's (Sunday's) first race it really really hurt,” he said.

"I struggled for a couple of laps there and I thought 'this isn't good' heading into the final.”

But Ohl braved the pain and got fourth, which was enough to seal the title.

"I just needed to beat Thorburn in the final and once I got past him I just conserved,” he said.

"I knew what I had to do, I did it, there's not more that I can say.

"There's no pain at the moment but they will be sore by tonight (last night).”

Ohl said the win was made more significant given the past couple of months for him.

The farmer, based near Rockhampton, had been unable to prepare the kart with his focus on his farm.

So the job was left to friends Darren Caldwell and Malcolm Pohle.

"I live on a property, we're in drought, and I grow hay for a living and people are screaming at me for hay,” Ohl said.

"I've left my car at Darren Caldwell's place and he just prepared everything for me.

"To the guys that have done everything to my kart, I can't thank them enough, this is for them.”

Ohl will now prepare to race in the Race of Stars on the Gold Coast later this month before resting and focusing on next year.

"Yeah I reckon so,” Ohl said when asked if he would defend the title.

"You can't take the number one and not defend it.”

WINNERS:

For Round - Cadet 12: Carter Mobbs, Cadet 9: Max Walton, KA3 Junior: Luke Pink, KA3 Senior Light: Samuel Battye, KA3 Senior Medium: Kris Walton, KA4 Junior Light: Kurtis Tennant, TAG 125 Heavy: Gaven Whitmore, TAG 125 Light: Jordi Marcon, TAG 125 Restricted Medium: Matt Walker, TAG 125 Restricted Light: Paul McNeil

For Title - Cadet 12: Carter Mobbs, Cadet 9: Max Walton, KA3 Junior: Luke Pink, KA3 Senior Light: Samuel Battye, KA3 Senior Medium: Wayne Ohl, KA4 Junior Light: Kurtis Tennant, TAG 125 Heavy: Kris Walton, TAG 125 Light: Scott Sorensen, TAG 125 Restricted Medium: Matt Walker, TAG 125 Restricted Light: Scott Hoffman