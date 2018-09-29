PAGING READERS: Add to your book collection this weekend

GREAT SELECTION: Andrew Armstrong is encouraging the Bundaberg community to support the Lifeline Bookfest this weekend.

EVERYONE loves a good read, and what adds to the value of a great book is helping make a real difference.

Lifeline's Bookfest is back again, and business manager Andrew Armstrong said the bi-annual book sale was an important event for all Australians.

"All of the money raised at these events goes towards the services we offer,” Mr Armstrong said.

"It pays for the training and up-skilling of all the Lifeline crisis support workers, which costs about $2500 per person.

"To put it in perspective, we would have to receive the furniture from a three-bedroom house to meet the equivalent costs of training just one counsellor.”

This weekend the team will have close to 50,000 books to choose from, all sorted into their individual genres and spanning across some 200 tables.

"We usually clear about 60 per cent of the books on offer and make about 1000 transactions over the weekend,” he said.

Books will range from a cost of $3 to about $30, depending on condition and collectibility.

The event will also have women's, men's and children's clothing available for just $2 an item.

"We've got leather jackets, business shirts, denim jeans, suit coats - there are masses of wonderful bargains if people are willing to dig deep,” he said.

Bookfest is held at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct from 8am to 4pm today and Sunday.