LITTLE HELPER: Ruby-Lee Laycock will be the star of the show of tonight's Pageant of Lights festivities, as the dedicated little helper.
Whats On

Pageant of Lights on tonight

Emma Reid
by
6th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

SIX-year-old Ruby-Lee Laycock (pictured) will take centre stage tonight at the Pageant of Lights.

Ruby-Lee, who suffers from Alagille syndrome, is the pageant's dedicated little helper and will be at Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey's side for the turning on of the lights at Buss Park before the parade.

Bundaberg's main street is set to come alive from 6pm.

Cr Dempsey said the annual event was a favourite for families. "It's a perfect event to celebrate the magic of Christmas with loved ones,” Cr Dempsey said.

The crowds will be entertained with performances from dancers, musicians, choirs and more, before the parade begins at 7pm.

The community parade will showcase schools, community groups and businesses decked out in festive seasonal cheer.

