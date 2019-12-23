Paedophile, 80, ‘a risk for rest of his life’

AN 80-year-old sex offender who could be a serious danger to the community is set to be released from prison.

But the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will have to live by strict conditions, like staying in secure accommodation supervised by a corrective services officer, for 10 years.

The man is likely to be a risk for most of the rest of his life, Queensland Supreme Court Justice Peter Davis said in a judgment published on Friday. The man served a 12-year jail term for serious sexual offences committed against children, including his daughters.

He was due for release in July this year but was kept in custody on an interim order after an application by the attorney-general under Queensland's dangerous prisoner laws.

The man pleaded guilty in 2008 to committing sexual offences against his two daughters and another girl while he was between 34 and 46 years old. His daughters were aged from five to 13 and the other girl nine to about 15 when he performed oral sex on them, forced them to perform oral sex on him and committed digital and penile penetration.

The man also pleaded guilty to committing a sexual offence on a six-year-old girl who was visiting his neighbour.

The man suffers from worsening dementia that could increase the likelihood of him offending against children, Justice Davis said. The risk would not reduce until the man was incapacitated to the point where offending became unlikely.