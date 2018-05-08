Paddock of sunflowers dedicated to baby Nate

REMEMBERING NATE: Lauren McNaughton in support of her friends who lost a son to stillbirth has dedicated the profits from the harvesting of a paddock of sunflowers dubbed "Nate's Paddock" to the Stillbirth Foundation.

REMEMBERING NATE: Lauren McNaughton in support of her friends who lost a son to stillbirth has dedicated the profits from the harvesting of a paddock of sunflowers dubbed "Nate's Paddock" to the Stillbirth Foundation.

IN LATE 2015, Peter and Lauren McNaughton's lives changed forever after their good friends gave birth to a beautiful little boy.

On November 23, 2015, Nate Louis Cook was born sleeping.

Mrs McNaughton said Nate was classed as stillborn but events leading up to his death contributed to his life being cut short before he was given the opportunity to live.

"Events that were not read better by the hospital system and just not seeing the signs," she said.

"Something that should have and could have been prevented."

When Carlee and Sam Smith left the hospital without their little boy they were given a small pack of sunflower seeds to plant as a way of helping them grieve.

This year the McNaughtons planted 75 acres of sunflowers on their Coalstoun Lakes farm.

Although they were planted as their main source of income for the year, it was not the only reason.

Mrs McNaughton said the sunflowers meant so much more to them than just another crop.

"To honour Nate, we planted an additional three acres that is now known as Nate's Paddock," she said.

"When it comes time to harvest in the coming weeks we will be donating our profits from this paddock to the Stillborn Foundation Australia."

The flowers have generated such an interest the McNaughtons, whose property is called Hope Farm, decided to kick-start the fundraising by selling cut flowers at the Coalstoun Lakes markets on Saturday.

With the help of their friend Sarah Aberdein the duo has put together a video which has created much interest.

Mrs McNaughton said the Cooks were running an online auction for the month of May to raise money for the Stillbirth Foundation.

"This is perfect timing as we should be harvesting at end of May also," she said.