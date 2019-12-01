PHOTOS: Surfers paddle out to honour inspirational teacher

Family and friends attend the 'Paddle Out' at Coolum Beach for Yohei Suzuki who died in a recent car crash.

Hundreds of surfers paid tribute to an inspirational teacher at Coolum Beach this morning.

Nambour State College's Japanese teacher Yohei Suzuki, 42, died in a tragic car accident on November 15 on his way to school.

He lost his life when the Nissan X-Trail he was driving slammed into the back a parked semi-trailer loaded with logs on Nambour Connection Rd.

Mr Suzuki was described as one of the "most loved" teachers at Nambour State College, where he had taught generations of students and organised trips to Japan.

Friends of Mr Suzuki said he was the type of person who would talk to anyone and always had a smile on his face.

Today surfers from all around the Coast converged on Mr Suzuki's home break to pay tribute to the man.

Surfers were asked to share memories of Mr Suzuki on paper and put them in a box to be given to his son Hugo at later date.

They then paddled out behind the break to form a circle and lay a wreath.

Steeve Nangard was a surfing friend who attended the paddle out this morning.

He said it was a great service.

"It was good to see his surfing friends out in the water, that's how he would have liked it," Mr Nangard said.

The widow of Yohei Suzuki, Liz Suzuki, said there's a "gaping hole" in her heart after the death of her husband.

"I don't really have any words, I'm just shattered and there's a gaping hole in my heart," she said on Facebook.

"I feel heartbroken and a sense of dread at facing life without my soulmate."

The 42-year-old also left behind the couple's baby son, Hugo.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Mr Suzuki's family through the difficult time.

"He was a loved teacher and a good father. Rest in peace," the GoFundMe reads.