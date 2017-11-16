Pacplus leads the way with revamped warehouse

MORE CHOICE: Pacplus Bundaberg has been revamped and is carrying a huge range of crockery, cutlery, glassware and kitchenware.

WHEN IT comes to quality and choice, you can't go past Pacplus.

Pacplus is a regional success story, having been started by Grant Kenny and his father in Rockhampton back in 1999. Grant remains as managing director to this day.

Pacplus's started as a wholesaler of disposable packing and over time it has added butchers supplies, janitorial products and cleaning chemicals to its core business.

In February 2007, Pacplus opened its branch in Bundaberg and from humble beginnings it has flourished into a growing business operating from its warehouse in Woondooma St.

The growing success of the Bundaberg branch is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the local team; especially given that in the 2013 flood Pacplus suffered extensive damage and had to undertake a rebuilding program over the next few years.

Branch manager Tara Cunningham has seen the branch go from strength to strength since.

When table-top products were introduced to the Rockhampton branch 12 months ago, Tara and her team quickly embraced the opportunity to provide the same service to Bundaberg.

Tara said the warehouse in Bundaberg had now been revamped and was carrying and displaying a huge range of crockery, cutlery, glassware and kitchenware.

"Businesses and the general public now have access to high-quality commercial-grade products right here in town,” she said.

"As part of our relaunch specials we are offering a huge 20% off the exceptional Flinders crockery range (which comes with a five-year warranty against edge chipping on flatware) as well as fabulous deals on everything from chafers and fuel to aluminium and stainless steel stock pots.”

The friendly, informed staff can help whether you are restocking or starting from scratch.

"For the first time in the region people can now also experience first-hand the impact of premium crockery ranges such as Zuma and Lucerne and high-quality lead-free crystal without having to travel to Brisbane or interstate.”