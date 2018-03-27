RAIN, WIND, HUMIDITY: Bundy's Easter weather outlook

WET AND WINDY: A low and trough will cause areas of heavy rain over eastern Queendland and north-eastern NSW on Easter Monday.

IF YOU are spending a bit of time in the great outdoors over the Easter long weekend, you might want to pack a brolly and some wind protection... just in case.

Weatherzone is expecting some wet weather in the region, with downpours between 10mm and 20mm predicted for Easter Monday on their website.

But Weatherzone meteorologist Tom Hough said the picture was still developing and it was possible rainfall figures wouldn't be that high.

"There is a chance of some showers throughout the weekend," he said.

"Bundaberg will have more chance of rain on Saturday and earlier in the day on Easter Sunday.

"We are looking at up to 5mm on both days."

Mr Hough said Friday would also experience a few light showers.

And while scattered rainfall is on the cards, Mr Hough said temperatures would remain hot with wind activity on the horizon.

"On Friday, the temperature will get to around 30 degrees, 28 and 29 degrees on the weekend and Easter Monday will be back up to 30 degrees," he said.

"It could get quite breezy with 25 to 30km/h winds possible."