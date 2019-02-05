Pack your bags, flights from the Rum City just got cheaper

QANTAS: Bundaberg residents can take to the sky for as little as $99 one-way at the moment.

QANTAS: Bundaberg residents can take to the sky for as little as $99 one-way at the moment.

BUNDABERG is taking off with bargain flights on the back of recent calls to get locals moving for a cheaper fare.

Bundaberg Regional Council mayor Jack Dempsey urged Qantas to consider reducing the price of airfares from the Rum City to Brisbane in December.

More than a month later, locals can snap up one-way flights starting at $99 between October 17 to December 15 this year, but tickets need to be purchased before the sale ends next Monday.

Cr Dempsey said the sale was a positive step for Bundaberg.

"I'm pleased to see downward pressure on prices and encourage local people to support the operators,” he said.

"Both airlines have been offering discount fares since my comments were made in December, with Qantas currently selling $99 one-way tickets in a sale that ends on February 11.”

Flying with Alliance Airlines will also leave less of a hole in the pocket, with flights currently advertised for $89 one-way throughout the same period.

Grab a bargain for your next flight with Qantas through their booking page or with Alliance Airlines through the Virgin Australia website.