ON SALE: Alliance Airlines has Brisbane flights on sale until Sunday. Craig Warhurst

THINKING about taking a trip to Brisbane?

There's no better time to lock it in then this weekend as Alliance Airlines are reducing the price of flights today, tomorrow and Sunday.

The fares between the Rum City and Brisbane start from $89 one way and must be booked by tomorrow.

Date of travel include February 10 to March 27, April 24 to June 23 and July 23 to September 14.

Seats are limited and can be booked via your local travel agent or online at Virgin's website.