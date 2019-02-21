Menu
Recent downpours has seen flash flooding at Noosa.
'Pack up and leave': Warning to campers

Matty Holdsworth
21st Feb 2019 11:02 AM
AUTHORITIES are advising campers at popular spot Inskip Point to "pack up and leave" with Tropical Cyclone Oma's slowly moving towards the Coast.

Fraser Island and Cooloola campers are also in the firing line if they stay put.

The warning to leave is not yet compulsory, but strongly advised.

 

Hazardous surf conditions and abnormally high tides to the coastline are expected, with very strong to gale force winds, and potentially heavy rainfall across the region.

This weather may result in a number of hazards, including beach erosion, fallen trees and local or wider flooding.

The category 2 system sits around 950km off the coast of Brisbane, tracking southwesterly at about 10km/h, with the Bureau of Meteorology expecting impacts to be felt along the coast even if the cyclone does not cross land.

 

Rain has already caused flooding in both Maroochydore and Noosa, with 500m expecting to fall over the weekend.

Boats have been overturned in the Noosa river.

More to come.

