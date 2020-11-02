Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a serious crash on the Pacific Motorway at Nerang. Picture: Kathryn Foran/9 News Gold Coast
A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a serious crash on the Pacific Motorway at Nerang. Picture: Kathryn Foran/9 News Gold Coast
News

Man dies as tradie’s ladder sparks huge pile-up

by Greg Stolz, Danielle O’Neal
2nd Nov 2020 7:07 AM | Updated: 7:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died in a horror motorcycle crash on the Pacific Hwy that was believed to have been caused after a ladder fell from a tradie's vehicle.

The man was assessed at the scene for critical injuries but died at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

Northbound commuters on the Gold Coast are experiencing hour delays as of 7.17am.

Motorists heading southbound are also facing 20-minute delays, with traffic very slow moving from Oxenford.

The bike rider was trapped beneath a car after the crash northbound on the motorway near Exit 71 at Nerang.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was treated for critical injuries.

It's believed the accident was sparked after a ladder fell from a vehicle.

Motorists are being urged to avoid and take exit 69 with the northbound lanes completely closed down at 6.20am.

 

Traffic delays on the M1 as of 6.40am Monday.
Traffic delays on the M1 as of 6.40am Monday.

 

Originally published as Pacific Mwy closed after tradie's ladder sparks massive pile-up

More Stories

Show More
accident editors picks pacific motorway tradie traffic accident traffic delay

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCEEDING STANDARDS: How region’s childcare centres stack up

        Premium Content EXCEEDING STANDARDS: How region’s childcare centres stack up

        News See the current National Quality Standard ratings for 49 local centres.

        PICS: Bundy camps outside for very worthy cause

        Premium Content PICS: Bundy camps outside for very worthy cause

        News More than $12,000 was raised through the event which saw participants hand over...

        ‘Life changing’: How guide dog transformed Bundy man’s life

        Premium Content ‘Life changing’: How guide dog transformed Bundy man’s life

        News Among the pack of the fully-accredited guide dogs was Utah, who has made the world...

        Bundy science research project receives boost

        Premium Content Bundy science research project receives boost

        News Supported by the Queensland Government, the project aims to teach members of the...