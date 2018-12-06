Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Motorists have been advised to avoid the Pacific Motorway at Tanah Merah.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the Pacific Motorway at Tanah Merah.
News

Lanes closed, multiple people trapped in motorway crash

by Patrick Billings
6th Dec 2018 4:49 PM

A four-car pile-up has closed three northbound lanes on the Pacific Motorway

Five patients are being treated at the scene by paramedics with three people trapped in their vehicles.

The crash occurred at 3.34pm about a kilometre north of the Paradise Road exit ramp.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said all patients were conscious.

Two patients have been transported in a serious but stable condition to the Queensland Childrenâ€™s Hospital.

Police and firefighters are on the scene with motorists asked to avoid the area.

Traffic in the northbound lanes is already backed up as far as Beenleigh, while southbound lanes are also experiencing delays stretching as far north as MacGregor.

editors picks pacific motorway road safety

Top Stories

    Grace shaves off her locks after mum, uncle die from cancer

    premium_icon Grace shaves off her locks after mum, uncle die from cancer

    News Grace reflects on life after losing mother at young age

    • 6th Dec 2018 4:12 PM
    North Burnett's biggest employer fined $200k after death

    premium_icon North Burnett's biggest employer fined $200k after death

    Crime Magistrate fines business after guilty plea

    A grateful region farewells NSW fireys at Bundaberg Airport

    premium_icon A grateful region farewells NSW fireys at Bundaberg Airport

    News The NSW fireys that helped battle the region's blazes return home

    Local Partners