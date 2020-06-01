P plater’s low cost plates don’t fool police

CAUGHT RED HANDED: A provisional Benarkin North driver has been busted displaying a fake cardboard licence plate last month and will face court in July on a handful of charges including failing to display her red P plates.Picture: Stephen Laffer

ONE South Burnett woman has earned herself a date in court next month after her cardboard licence plates failed to convince Kingaroy Police.

On Wednesday, May 20 at 1.50am officers observed a Holden sedan on Rodgers Dr displaying a homemade cardboard registration plate.

Not surprisingly, initial inquiries revealed the vehicle being driven by a 30-year-old Benarkin North woman was unregistered.

The woman also failed to display a set of red provisional driver plates on the vehicle.

She will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, July 6 facing a handful of charges including allegedly driving an unregistered vehicle, an uninsured vehicle, displaying false plates and failing to display red P plates.

