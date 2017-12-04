Menu
P-plater's hefty fine

Ross Irby
by

P-PLATE driver Francois Herivel landed a $1200 fine after he pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to being a P-plated driver who drove with alcohol (must be zero) in Toowoomba on November 3; and mid-range drink driving at Bundaberg on November 18.

Apparently it was also his birthday. Police said Herivel, 30, had an alcohol reading of .043 in the Toowoomba offence when a provisional driver. In the Bundaberg offence he had an alcohol reading of 0.092.

However, Herivel told the court he thought he had an open licence at the time of the Toowoomba charge, saying that the officer had "shredded it there and then".

Herivel said he was a carpenter and asked if he could have a breathalyser installed in his car but was told he would have to ask the transport department.

"The second one was my birthday. I was stupid, no excuse for it," he said. Fined $300 and $900, he lost his licence for six months.

