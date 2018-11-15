Menu
A P-plate driver is lucky to walk away uninjured after his car rolled multiple times before landing in a ditch.
A P-plate driver is lucky to walk away uninjured after his car rolled multiple times before landing in a ditch. FILE
P-plater's harrowing escape on killer stretch

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
15th Nov 2018 11:57 AM

A YOUNG P-plate driver is lucky to be alive after his car rolled multiple times before landing in a ditch off Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd overnight.

A witness to the incident said the driver was travelling from Gin Gin to Bundaberg when he failed to turn a corner properly onto Bucca Rd and lost control about 12.45am.

A Gin Gin police spokesman said the young man had a lucky escape and walked away physically unscathed, but said the driver would have likely gotten quite a fright from the incident.

The accident comes after a mother and daughter both lost their lives on the same stretch of road last week, sparking a call for action to improve safety on the 44km link between Bundaberg and Gin Gin.

The road has claimed the lives of nine people in the past five years.

