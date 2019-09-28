Menu
Occupants were lucky to escape without injury after rolling the car.
News

P plater rolls car avoiding roo

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
28th Sep 2019 11:12 AM
P platers rolled a vehicle early this morning at Burnett Heads.

A member of the public called police around 3.50am when they saw the silver Holden Cruz sitting on its roof.

Occupants of the rolled vehicle stated they were driving home when a kangaroo jumped out in front of them.

Being a P plate driver without much experience, they swerved to try and miss the roo, rolling the vehicle off the dirt road.

Skid marks were visible on the road, but occupants luckily escaped without injury.

